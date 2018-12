Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy watches his team play against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of the National Football League (NFL) game between the Packers and the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sept. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

The Green Bay Packers fired head coach Mike McCarthy, who led the team to a Super Bowl title, following an embarrassing loss to the Arizona Cardinals over the weekend.

Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy cited Sunday's 20-17 loss at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals, who had won just two games heading into the match-up in Green Bay, as the reason for making the move with four games left in the 2018 season.