Bayern Munich head coach Jupp Heynckes leaves the pitch after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart in Munich, Germany, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Bayern's players celebrate after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart in Munich, Germany, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Stuttgart's head coach Tayfun Korkut (R) reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart in Munich, Germany, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Stuttgart on Saturday thrashed Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich 4-1, while Hamburger was relegated for the first time in 55 years following the last round of the German league.

Stuttgart forward Daniel Ginczek gave his side an early 1-0 lead with a goal just five minutes into the match.