Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan on Saturday eliminated Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland 6-2, 7-5 in an upset victory in the third round of the Australian Open.

The 32-year-old unseeded Hsieh needed one hour and 39 minutes to stun Radwanska, 26th seed.