Barcelona French forward Ousmane Dembele in action during the first leg of the round of 32 of the Spanish Cup against Cultural Leonesa at the Reino de León stadium, Leon, Spain, Oct. 31. EPA-EFE FILE/ Lavandeira jr

Luis Suarez of Uruguay attends a press conference at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, France, Nov. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Barcelona Uruguayan international forward Luis Suarez on Monday urged his French teammate, forward Ousmane Dembele, to show more commitment to the club he joined over a year ago.

Dembele missed recent training sessions amid reports that Barcelona gave the Frenchman, who joined the Spanish superclub during the 2017 summer transfer window, one more chance to prove his worth.