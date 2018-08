Kristina Mladenovic of France hits a return to Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain during the fourth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 30 August 2018. EPA-EFE/COREY SIPKIN

Spain's Carla Suarez on Thursday beat France's Kristina Mladenovic in the second round of the US Open in Flushing Meadows 6-1, 4-6 and 6-4.

Although the worlds twenty-fourth best tennis player from Spain dominated the first set, she lost to the French, 53rd in the WTA ranking, in the second.