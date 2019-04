Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain celebrates winning her match against Belgian Yanina Wickmayer at the Fed Cup World Group play-off tie between Belgium and Spain, in Kortrijk, Belgium, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFEOLIVIER HOSLET

Garbine Muguruza of Spain in action during her match against Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium at the Fed Cup World Group play-off tie between Belgium and Spain, in Kortrijk, Belgium, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium in action during her match against Garbine Muguruza of Spain at the Fed Cup World Group play-off tie between Belgium and Spain, in Kortrijk, Belgium, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET