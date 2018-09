Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts during her match against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain during the eighth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 03 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain hits a return to Maria Sharapova of Russia during the eighth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 03 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain hits a return to Maria Sharapova of Russia during the eighth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 03 September 2018. EPA-EFE/BRIAN HIRSCHFELD

Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain reacts after defeating Maria Sharapova of Russia during the eighth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 03 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro, on Monday, her birthday, won against Russian Maria Sharapova in two sets, 6-4 and 6-3, and earned her place in the quarterfinals of the US Open.

Suarez, who turned 30 on Monday, is playing her eleventh US Open and made it to the quarterfinals for the second time after her first quarterfinal in 2013.