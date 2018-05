Spanish player Carla Suarez in action during her women's singles first round match against Czech player Barbora Strycova at the 2018 Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, on May 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Czech player Barbora Strycova in action during her women's singles first round match against Spain's Carla Suarez at the 2018 Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, on May 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Spanish player Carla Suarez in action during her women's singles first round match against Czech player Barbora Strycova at the 2018 Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, on May 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Spanish tennis player Carla Suarez Navarro on Sunday made her debut at the 2018 Madrid Open with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic.

The world No. 25 needed one hour and 28 minutes to earn her sixth straight victory over Strycova, world No. 12.