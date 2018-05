Ana Konjuh of Croatia in action against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain during their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain in action against Ana Konjuh of Croatia during their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain in action against Ana Konjuh of Croatia during their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Spanish tennis player Carla Suarez Navarro, world No. 23, on Monday sailed through the first round of the French Open with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Croatia's Ana Konjuh in just 42 minutes.

Suarez, 29, prevailed over the world No. 104 for the second time in two career encounters, winning 86 percent of her first serves, compared to Konjuh's 32 percent.