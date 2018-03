Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain in action against Elina Svitolina from Ukraine during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro on Tuesday set up a quarterfinal clash with Venus Williams at the Indian Wells Masters tennis tournament after beating Danielle Collins of the United States 6-2, 6-4 in one hour and 27 minutes.

Collins was no match for Suarez's high-quality tennis and confidence, committing a number of double faults and unforced errors.