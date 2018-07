Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani (l.) congratulates French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris at the end of the 2018 World Cup quarterfinal match on July 6,2018, in Nizhni Novgorod, Russia, won 2-0 by France. EFE-EPA/Juan Herrero

Uruguay players Edinson Cavani (r.) and Luis Suarez (l.) react to their 2-0 loss to France in the 2018 World Cup quarterfinal on July 6, 2018, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. EFE-EPA/Juan Herrero

Uruguay strikers Edinson Cavani (r.) and Luis Suarez react to their 2-0 loss to France in the 2018 World Cup quarterfinal on July 6, 2018, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. EFE-EPA/Ritchie B. Tongo

Uruguay forward Luis Suarez said that the absence of fellow striker Edinson Cavani from the line-up was decisive in the team's 2-0 loss to France here Friday in their 2018 World Cup quarterfinal.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker was kept from playing by an injury suffered in the round-of-16 match against Portugal, where he scored both of Uruguay's goals.