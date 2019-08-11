Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez once again led the attack for FC Barcelona, scoring two goals in the Spanish team's 4-0 drubbing of Napoli on Saturday in a friendly that was part of both teams' pre-season United States tour.
In the first half, Barcelona had several clear scoring opportunities, especially one involving the club's new signing, French striker Antoine Griezmann. But the Catalan squad initially seemed to suffer from the absence of star player Leo Messi, who did not set foot on the pitch due to a calf injury sustained during training earlier in the week.