Ousmane Dembele (C) of FC Barcelona in action against Fabian Ruiz (R) of Napoli during their friendly match at the Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, United States, Aug. 10, 2019. EFE-EPA/RENA LAVERTY

Antoine Griezmann (top) of FC Barcelona in action against Kostas Manolas of Napoli during their friendly match at the Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, United States, Aug. 10, 2019. EFE-EPA/RENA LAVERTY

Antoine Griezmann (L) and Luis Suarez (R) of FC Barcelona celebrate a goal during the friendly match against SSC Naples at the Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, United States, Aug. 10, 2019. EFE-EPA/RENA LAVERTY

Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez once again led the attack for FC Barcelona, scoring two goals in the Spanish team's 4-0 drubbing of Napoli on Saturday in a friendly that was part of both teams' pre-season United States tour.

In the first half, Barcelona had several clear scoring opportunities, especially one involving the club's new signing, French striker Antoine Griezmann. But the Catalan squad initially seemed to suffer from the absence of star player Leo Messi, who did not set foot on the pitch due to a calf injury sustained during training earlier in the week.