Uruguay striker Luis Suarez celebrates a goal against Mexico in the first half of a friendly soccer match at NRG Stadium in Houston,Texas, USA, 07 September 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (C, left) tries thwart a scoring chance by Uruguay in the second half of a friendly at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, 07 September 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Fans get ready for a friendly match between Mexico and Uruguay at NRG Stadium in Houston,Texas, USA, 07 September 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH