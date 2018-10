Real Madrid head coach Julen Lopetegui reacts during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Toni Albir

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale (R) in action against FC Barcelona's Clement Lenglet (L) during a Spanish LaLiga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTA PEREZ

FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez (R) celebrates with teammate Jordi Alba (L) after scoring a goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Toni Albir

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (C) in action against FC Barcelona's Clement Lenglet (L) during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTA PEREZ

FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez (C) celebrates after scoring the 2-0 lead during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/TONI ALBIR

Uruguay forward Luis Suarez scored a hat trick on Sunday, leading Barcelona to a 5-1 rout over Real Madrid in the El Clasico duel between the La Liga arch-rivals, while pushing Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui one step closer to a possible firing.

The win gives Barcelona the lead in the Spanish league standings with 21 points, while Madrid is in ninth place with 14 points, and is in the midst of a five-game La Liga winless skid as the team struggles in its first season under Lopetegui.