Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (R) against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (L) during the NBA Finals game four between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, 07 June 2019. EPA/MONICA M. DAVEY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Toronto Raptors player Kawhi Leonard takes a shot during practice the day before NBA Finals game five at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, Canada, 09 June 2019. EPA/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Toronto Raptors player Marc Gasol of Spain takes a shot during practice the day before NBA Finals game five at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, Canada, 09 June 2019. EPA/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The success of Toronto’s NBA basketball team the Raptors has generated a wave of patriotism in Canada.

Toronto residents have known for decades that the country's largest urban center, financial heart and named by the UN as the most multicultural city in the world, is also the most hated by the rest of Canadians.