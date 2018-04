(FILE) Sumo wrestler Mongolian yokozuna (grand champion) Hakuho (R) walks after performing a ring entry before the 'Honozumo', a ceremonial sumo tournament at the Yasukuni Shrine precincts in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

(FILE) Sumo wrestler Mongolian yokozuna (grand champion) Harumafuji (C) performs a ring entry before the 'Honozumo', a ceremonial sumo tournament at the Yasukuni Shrine precincts in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The Japan Sumo Association has been reconsidering its policy of allowing only men in the ring, after several cases reopened the debate on discrimination against women in this age-old sport, a spokesperson of the body told EFE Tuesday.

Around 20 representatives of the association are due to meet on Friday to discuss whether women will be allowed in the "dohyo" (ring) in cases of emergency, medical assistance and during prize distribution, according to the spokesperson.