Yokozuna (sumo grand champions) Hakuho (R) and Kakuryu (L) attend a ritual ceremony for the 'Honozumo,' a ceremonial sumo tournament at the Yasukuni Shrine precincts in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Sumo wrestlers compete during the 'Honozumo,' a ceremonial sumo tournament at the Yasukuni Shrine precincts in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Sumo wrestlers compete during the 'Honozumo,' a ceremonial sumo tournament at the Yasukuni Shrine precincts in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Sumo wrestlers gather during the 'Honozumo,' a ceremonial sumo tournament at the Yasukuni Shrine precincts in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Sumo wrestlers walk before attending a ritual ceremony for the 'Honozumo,' a ceremonial sumo tournament at the Yasukuni Shrine precincts in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Sumo wrestlers perform acrobatics for a 'shokkiri' demonstration during the 'Honozumo,' a ceremonial sumo tournament at the Yasukuni Shrine precincts in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Over 100 sumo wrestlers on Monday showed their most relaxed side to thousands of spectators at the annual 'Honozumo' ceremonial Spring Festival sumo tournament held at the controversial Yasukuni war shrine in Tokyo.

Around 6,000 Japanese and tourists sat in the sun to enjoy a day full of fights, involving beginner sumo wrestlers to professional ones.