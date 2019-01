Portuguese Honda rider Paulo Gonçalves rides his Honda during the fifth stage of the 2019 Dakar Rally between Tacna and Arequipa, Peru, on Jan. 11, 2019. Gonçalves was forced to pull out of this year's Dakar after suffering a severe fall in the fifth stage and sustaining a head injury and a possible broken hand. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Competitors on quads and motorcyles during the fifth stage of the 2019 Dakar Rally between Tacna and Arequipa, Peru, on Jan. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

KTM motorcyclists Sam Sunderland (C) and Toby Price (L) and Honda rider Ricky Brabec (R) compete in the fifth stage of the 2019 Dakar Rally between Tacna and Arequipa, Peru, on Jan. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

British motorcyclist Sam Sunderland (KTM) on Friday was declared the winner of the Dakar Rally's fifth stage in the bikes category after officials subtracted the more than 10 minutes he spent assisting a fellow competitor.

With his dominating performance, Sunderland moved up to second in the overall standings and is currently less than a minute behind American Ricky Brabec (Honda).