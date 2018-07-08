Devin Booker has agreed a five-year $158 million contract extension with the Phoenix Suns, the franchise confirmed on Saturday.
The deal is the maximum allowed by the NBA for contract extensions.
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (R) shoots beside Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat (L) during the second half of the NBA game between the Phoenix Suns and the Washington Wizards at the Verizon Center in Washington, DC, USA, Nov. 21, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
