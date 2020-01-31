NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell poses with the NFL Vince Lombardi trophy and the helmets of the NFC Champions San Francisco 49ers and the AFC Champions Kansas City Chiefs after his press conference in Miami, Florida, USA, 29 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

The Super Bowl has long provided an advertising platform for those willing to dig deep into their pockets and with the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs gearing up for the 54th edition this weekend, the massive event is starting to attract more attention across the Atlantic.

Aside from being one of the biggest sporting and entertainment fixtures on the US calendar, the Super Bowl is a magnet for wealthy corporations looking to get a slice of prime time actions with a 30-second advertising slot. This year broadcaster Fox and the NFL have had to add two additional minutes of commercial break to keep up with demand.