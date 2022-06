Supporters of the Peru national soccer team rally outside the Lima hotel where the squad was staying on 28 May 2022. EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Back by popular demand, the superfans of the La Blanquirroja supporters group are doing all they can to help the Peruvian national soccer team secure the final South American berth for World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

La Blanquirroja (The Red and White), founded 14 years ago with a mission to make the Peru side feel at home wherever they play, is made up of expatriates.