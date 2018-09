The player Juan Quintero (R) of River Plate fights for the ball with Neri Cardozo (L)of Racing Club Aug 29 2018, during a match between River Plate y Racing Club, at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti stadium, in Buenos Aires (Argentina). EPA-EFE FILE/David Fernández

Racing Club, leader of the Superliga Argentina with 10 points, will visit Lanus this weekend in the fifth round of tournament play.

Racing Club, which plays on the road on Sunday, grabbed the top spot in the standings by defeating Rosario Central, the second-place club in the Superliga, with nine points, in the previous round of play.