Dogs and their owners prepare to compete in the Tandem category at the Surf City Dog Surfing championship in Huntington Beach, California, USA, 29 September 2018. EPA/MIKE NELSON

A dog and its owner ride a wave during the Tandem Human-Dog competition at the Surf City Dog Surfing championship in Huntington Beach, California, USA, 29 September 2018. EPA/MIKE NELSON

Bono (R) and Maya (L) ride a wave in the Tandem category at the Surf City Dog Surfing championship in Huntington Beach, California, USA, 29 September 2018. EPA/MIKE NELSON

An owner hold his dog Cherie, a pug, prior to competing in small dog category at the Surf City Dog Surfing championship in Huntington Beach, California, USA, 29 September 2018. EPA/MIKE NELSON

Bono catches some air during the large dog category at the Surf City Dog Surfing championship in Huntington Beach, California, USA, 29 September 2018. EPA/MIKE NELSON

Surf dogs and their owners took to the waves of coastal California this weekend as part of a canine surfing championship, as documented in epa images compiled Sunday.

The 10th edition of the Surf City Surf Dog at Huntington Dog Beach on Saturday attracted scores of dogs-loving surfers, some of whom took to their boards with their four-legged friends.