Former olympic basketball player, Ricardo Duarte (L), swears in world surfing champion Sofia Mulanovich (R) as embassador for the 2019 Pan American Games, Lima, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Eduardo Cavero

From left to right: Ricardo Duarte, former olympic basketball player; Carlos Neuhaus, President of the 2019 Pan American Games; Milko, the games' mascot; Sofia Mulanovich, world surfing champion; Alberto Figari, President of Peru's National Surf Federation; and Karin Sierralta, of the Pan American Surf Association, Lima, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Eduardo Cavero

World surfing champion Sofia Milanovich (L), Carlos Neuhaus (R), President of the 2019 Pan American Games, and Milko, the games' mascot, Lima, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Eduardo Cavero

The 2004 world surfing champion, Sofia Mulanovich, on Wednesday joined the growing contingent of Peruvian athletes acting as ambassadors for the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima.

She officially came on board in a ceremony on Lima's Waikiki Beach, a favorite spot for surfers in South America's only oceanfront capital city.