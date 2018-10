Australia's Julian Wilson in action during his heat of the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal 2018 surfing event as part of the World Surf League (WSL) at Praia dos Super Tubos in Peniche, Portugal, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/CARLOS BARROSO

Brazil's Gabriel Medina (R) poses for a selfie during the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal 2018 surfing event as part of the World Surf League (WSL) at Praia dos Super Tubos in Peniche, Portugal, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/CARLOS BARROSO

Patrick Gudauskas of the USA in action during his heat of the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal 2018 surfing event as part of the World Surf League (WSL) at Praia dos Super Tubos in Peniche, Portugal, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/CARLOS BARROSO

Brazil's Gabriel Medina in action during his heat of the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal 2018 surfing event as part of the World Surf League (WSL) at Praia dos Super Tubos in Peniche, Portugal, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/CARLOS BARROSO

Brazil's Filipe Toledo in action during his heat of the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal 2018 surfing event as part of the World Surf League (WSL) at Praia dos Super Tubos in Peniche, Portugal, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/CARLOS BARROSO

Brazil's Gabriel Medina in action during his heat of the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal 2018 surfing event as part of the World Surf League (WSL) at Praia dos Super Tubos in Peniche, Portugal, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/CARLOS BARROSO

The heats of an iconic surfing competition got underway on Tuesday off the Peniche peninsula beach in central-west Portugal, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

The MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal 2018 surfing event, part of the World Surf League (WSL), saw international surf champions arrive to take to the Atlantic waves.