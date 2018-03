The Memphis Grizzlies' Xavier Rathan-Mays (left) battles for the ball with the Utah Jazz's Raul Neto during an NBA game on March 9, 2018, at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. EPA-EFE/Karen Pulfer Focht

Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) and Utah Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio (3) during the second half of an NBA game on March 9, 2018, at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. EPA-EFE/Karen Pulfer Focht

The Utah Jazz's Jae Crowder (center) battles for the ball with the Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks during an NBA game on March 9, 2018 at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. EPA-EFE/Karen Pulfer Focht

The Memphis Grizzlies' Marc Gasol (second from right) in action against the Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert (third from right) during an NBA game on March 9, 2018, at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. EPA-EFE/Karen Pulfer Focht

Reserve forward Jae Crowder scored a season-high 22 points in the surging Utah Jazz's 95-78 road victory over the lowly Memphis Grizzlies, a much-needed win as the team battles for a playoff berth in the NBA's highly competitive Western Conference.

Despite compiling 10 straight road wins and a record of 18-4 since star center Rudy Gobert returned from a knee injury on Jan. 19, the Jazz still are on the outside looking in in the chase for one of eight post-season spots in the West.