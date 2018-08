Sportivo Luqueño's Blas Armoa Nuñez (R) fights for the ball with Deportivo Cuenca's Facundo Melivillo (L) during the Copa Sudamericana match played on March 7, 2018, in Cuenca, Ecuador. EPA-EFE FILE/Robert Puglla

Sportivo Luqueño, the surprise leader in the Paraguayan league's Clausura tournament, will try to defend its hold on the top spot in the standings when it battles Olimpia this weekend.

Olimpia, one of the top teams in this South American country year in and year out, will try to get back on track in its quest for the No. 1 spot in the standings when the clubs clash on Sunday.