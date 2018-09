Handout booking image released by the Story County Sheriff's Department showing Collin Daniel Richards who has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in the death of Celia Barquin Arozamena in Ames, Iowa, USA, Sept. 18, 2018. EPA/STORY COUNTY SHERIFF / HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the European Golf Association 18 September 2018 of Spanish golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena with the winner's trophy at the European Ladies' Amateur Championship at Penati Golf Resort, Slovakia, July 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/EGA HANDOUT

People gather in Puente San Miguel, Spain, on Tuesday, Sept. 18, to mourn the death of town native Celia Barquin Arozamena, a rising star in golf who was murdered in the US state of Iowa. EFE-EPA/Pedro Puente Hoyos

The homeless man charged with murdering Spanish golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena in Ames, Iowa, told an acquaintance before the attack that he wanted to rape and kill a woman, police said Tuesday.

Bail was set at $5 million when Collin Daniel Richards, 22, appeared before a judge at Story County Courthouse in Nevada, Iowa.