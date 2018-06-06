Switzerland's forward Haris Seferovic (L) fights for the ball with Spain's defender Gerard Pique during the international friendly soccer match between Spain and Switzerland at La Ceramica stadium in Vilarreal, Spain, June 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Police in Spain's prosperous northeastern Catalonia region on Wednesday opened an investigation into a suspected burglary on a house belonging to Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué and his partner, international pop star Shakira.

The suspects allegedly took advantage of the stormy weather to enter the house undetected while the parents of the Spain international soccer player, who were house-sitting the property in Esplugues de Llobregat, a well-heeled, leafy neighborhood that is home to several soccer players, were asleep, sources close to the investigation told EFE.