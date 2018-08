Gold medalist Satomi Suzuki of Japan competes in the Women's 50m Breaststroke Final at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Gold medalist Satomi Suzuki (C) of Japan poses with her medal after the Women's 50m Breaststroke Final at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Japan’s Satomi Suzuki set an Asian Games record as she won the gold medal in the women’s 50m breastroke final on Thursday.

Suzuki stormed to an emphatic victory in 30.83 seconds, 0.4 seconds faster than Singapore’s Ru En Roanne Ho in second.