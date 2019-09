Japanese Moto3 rider Tatsuki Suzuki of the SIC58 Squadre Corse team celebrates winning the Motorcycling Grand Prix of San Marino and Riviera di Rimini at the Misano Circuit in Santa Monica-Cella, northern Italy, 15 September 2019. EPA-EFE/ALESSIO MARINI

Japanese Moto3 rider Tatsuki Suzuki (R) of the SIC58 Squadre Corse team celebrates with team owner Paolo Simoncelli after winning the Motorcycling Grand Prix of San Marino and Riviera di Rimini at the Misano Circuit in Santa Monica-Cella, northern Italy, 15 September 2019. EPA-EFE/ALESSIO MARINI

(L-R) Second placed British Moto3 rider John McPhee of the Petronas Sprinta Racing, SIC58 Squadre Corse team owner Paolo Simoncelli, winner Japanese Moto3 rider Tatsuki Suzuki of the SIC58 Squadre Corse and third placed Italian Moto3 rider Tony Arbolino, of the VNE Snipers on the podium after the Motorcycling Grand Prix of San Marino and Riviera di Rimini at the Misano Circuit in Santa Monica-Cella, northern Italy, 15 September 2019. EPA-EFE/ALESSIO MARINI

Japanese rider Tatsuki Suzuki (Honda) on Sunday earned his maiden victory at Misano's World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, the venue of the San Marino Moto3.

Suzuki, who dominated for sections of the race, fell into second during the later part of the race but managed to regain the top spot over the final stretch of a troubled race that saw 14 riders quitting the competition.