Kjetil Jansrud of Norway speeds down the slope during a training session for the Men's Downhill race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria speeds down the slope during a training session for the Men's Downhill race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway speeds down the slope during a training session for the Men's Downhill race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 10 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal, one of the finest skiers his country has ever produced, finished the last training session for the Men's Downhill with the third best time on Saturday.

The two-time overall World Cup champion (2007 and 2009), Olympic gold medalist in super-G at Vancouver in 2010, and a five-time World Champion, posted a time of 1:41.11, 0.23 seconds behind compatriot Kjetil Jansrud and 0.35 seconds behind Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr in first.