Silver medal winner Kjetil Jansrud of Norway, gold medal winner Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway and bronze medal winner Beat Feuz of Switzerland pose during the venue ceremony of the Men's Downhill race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Gold medal winner Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway poses during the venue ceremony of the Men's Downhill race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Silver medal winner Kjetil Jansrud of Norway, gold medal winner Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway and bronze medal winner Beat Feuz of Switzerland after the venue ceremony of the Men's Downhill race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

The shadows of (L-R) Silver medal winner Kjetil Jansrud of Norway, gold medal winner Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway and bronze medal winner Beat Feuz of Switzerland pose during the venue ceremony of the Men's Downhill race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Silver medal winner Kjetil Jansrud of Norway and gold medal winner Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway pose during the venue ceremony of the Men's Downhill race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway reacts after winning the Men's Downhill race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal on Thursday won the Alpine Skiing competition in Jeongseon and beat closest rival Kjetil Jansrud to become the Downhill Olympic champion at PyeongChang 2018.

Svindal, 35, twice the World Cup winner, five times world champion and winner of super-G gold at the Vancouver Games (Canada) eight years ago, won his second Olympic gold Thursday.