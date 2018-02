Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their quarterfinals match of the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships at the Dubai Tennis Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in action against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their quarterfinals match of the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships at the Dubai Tennis Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine on Thursday prevailed over Japanese wildcard Naomi Osaka 6-2, 6-4, earning a place in the semi-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, a hard-court WTA event in the United Arab Emirates.

Defending champion Svitolina needed one hour and 22 minutes to seal her second win over the Japanese player, in their four career matches.