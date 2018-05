Daria Kasatkina of Russia in action during her women's singles third round match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina, world no.4, on Thursday made a strong comeback against Russia's Daria Kasatkina and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Italian Open.

The defending champion took one hour and 36 minutes to overcome a tough loss in the first set and defeat Kasatkina, world No. 13, with a score of 0-6, 6-3, 6-2.