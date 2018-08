Wang Qiang of China hits a backhand during her US Open third-round match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 31 August 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

China's Wang Qiang hits a forehand volley during her US Open third-round match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 31 August 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine reaches for a forehand during her US Open third-round match against Wang Qiang of China in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 31 August 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Ukrainian world No. 7 Elina Svitolina advanced to the US Open round of 16 for the second straight year with a routine 6-4, 6-4 victory Friday afternoon over China's Wang Qiang.

The 23-year-old Svitolina won the match in an hour and eight minutes thanks to her more consistent baseline game and a perfect five-for-five conversion rate on break points.