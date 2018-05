Ukraine’s tennis player Elina Svitolina during her match against Alize Cornet of France in the first round of Madrid Open tennis tournament, Madrid, Spain, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Fernando Villar

Ukrainian fourth seed Elina Svitolina on Saturday started her run at the Madrid Open in an auspicious fashion, defeating Frenchwoman Alize Cornet 6-2, 6-2 in the first round.

During the 71-minute contest, Svitolina managed to break her rival's serve five times, earning her third win over the French player in their fifth encounter.