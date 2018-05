Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in action during her Women's singles final match against Romania's Simona Halep at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine poses with the trophy after defeating Romania's Simona Halep in their women's singles final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, on May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina on Sunday overpowered Romania's Simona Halep in the Italian Open final, successfully defending the title and beating the top seed 6-0, 6-4.

Svitolina, world No. 4, needed 67 minutes defeat the current world No. 1, earning her 12th career title and her third this season following her successes in Brisbane and Dubai.