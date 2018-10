Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark reacts during her singles round robin match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the BNP Paribas WTA Finals 2018 at the Indoor Stadium in Singapore, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine reacts during a break in her singles round robin match against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark at the BNP Paribas WTA Finals 2018 at the Indoor Stadium in Singapore, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina on Thursday had to rally from a one-set deficit to top Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark 5-7, 7-5, 6-3, denying the defending champion a ticket to the WTA Finals last-4 round.

Heading into the final White Group match, Wozniacki needed a straight set win to grab the second semifinal berth allocated to White Group, joining Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, who defeated her compatriot Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-4.