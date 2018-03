Elina Svitolina of Ukraine reacts after defeating Naomi Osaka of Japan during a second round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, March 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina has reached the Miami Open third round with a 6-4, 6-2 victory Friday over red-hot Naomi Osaka, who won this month's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and followed up that success by defeating 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in her first match in Key Biscayne.

Svitolina had defeated the Japanese-born player last month at a hard-court event in Dubai 6-2, 6-4 and won in similar fashion on Friday.