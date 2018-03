Daria Gavrilova of Australia in action against Elina Svitolina of Russia during their third round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne in Miami, Florida, on March 25, 2018. EFE/EPA/RHONA WISE

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, the fourth seed in the Premier Mandatory in Miami, on Sunday defeated Australia's Daria Gavrilova 4-6, 6-0 and 6-1, thus moving to the tourney's quarterfinals.

After a first set full of changes of momentum, in which she allowed three of her serves to escape her control and handed the set to Gavrilova, Svitolina recovered herself and went on to dominate in the second and third sets, providing the No. 26-ranked Aussie with no options for victory.