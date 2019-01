Qiang Wang of China in action during her round two women's singles match against Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Camila Giorgi of Italy in action during her round two women's singles match against Iga Swiatek of Poland at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in action against Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia during their second round match on day four of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Ukrainian Elina Svitolina (6), Italian Camila Giorgi (27) and Chinese Qiang Wang each beat their opponents in two sets in the second round at the Australian Open on Thursday.

Svitolina faced some difficulties during the first set but became more settled in the second gainst Viktoria Kuzmova, beating the Slovak 6-4, 6-1.