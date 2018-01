Great Britain's Johanna Konta in action against American Madison Keys during their first-round match at the Brisbane International Tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, on Jan. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND

Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro in action against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during their first-round match at the Brisbane International Tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, on Jan. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/GLENN HUNT

American Madison Keys in action against Great Britain's Johanna Konta during their first-round match at the Brisbane International Tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, on Jan. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/GLENN HUNT

Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, in action against Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro during their first-round match at the Brisbane International Tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, on Jan. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/GLENN HUNT

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine and Johanna Konta of the United Kingdom on Monday advanced to the second round at the Brisbane International tennis tournament.

In the first round, Svitolina, seeded No. 3, defeated Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2, 6-4 in almost one and a half hours.