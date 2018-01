Denisa Allertova of the Czech Republic in action during her fourth round match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine on Sunday qualified for the Australian Open quarterfinals for the first time after she easily knocked out Czech rival Denisa Allertova.

Svitolina, who becomes the first Ukrainian player to reach the tournament's quarterfinals, needed just 57 minutes to defeat her unseeded opponent 6-3, 6-0.