Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in action against Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia during their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on May 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia in action against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on May 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Fourth seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine defeated Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-3 on Sunday in the first round of the French Open.

The two-time French Open quarterfinalist needed one hour and 29 minutes to eliminate her unseeded Australian opponent, world No 68.