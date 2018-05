Carlos Carvalhal reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Swansea City and FC Chelsea at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Britain, April 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIMITRIS LEGAKIS

English side Swansea City on Friday confirmed the departure of Portuguese coach Carlos Carvalhal after five months at the club and wished him luck in his future endeavors.

Although he had started his tenure well with victories over Watford (2-1), Liverpool (1-0) and Arsenal (3-1), a bad run in recent weeks ended with the club being relegated to the EFL Championship, the English second division.