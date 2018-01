Nacho Monreal of Arsenal (right) goes up for the ball as Swansea City's Tom Carroll approaches during a Premier League match on Tuesday, Jan. 30, in Swansea, Wales. EFE-EPA/DIMISTRIS LEGAKIS//EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Fans at Liberty Stadium cheer Swansea City's Sam Clucas after he scored a goal against Arsenal in a Premier League match on Tuesday, Jan. 30, in Swansea, Wales. EFE-EPA/DIMISTRIS LEGAKIS// EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny (left) heads the ball as Swansea City's Martin Olsson (center) and Leroy Fer close in during a Premier League match in Swansea, Wales, on Tuesday, Jan. 30. EFE-EPA/DIMISTRIS LEGAKIS //EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Arsenal's continuing woes redounded here Tuesday to the benefit of Swansea City, who defeated the Gunners 3-1 to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone for the first time since early November.

Arsene Wenger's squad have now gone five consecutive away matches without a victory, including a 4-2 loss to second-division Nottingham Forest that knocked defending champions Arsenal out of the FA Cup.