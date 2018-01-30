Spanish midfielder Roque Mesa posing for the photographers before signing his contract with the Sevilla FC in Seville, Spain, on Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/JESUS SPINOLA HANDOUT

Swansea City midfielder Roque Mesa has joined Sevilla on loan until the end of this season, both clubs confirmed Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Spaniard moved from Las Palmas to Swansea last summer and has played 16 games in the Premier League.