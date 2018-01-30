Swansea City midfielder Roque Mesa has joined Sevilla on loan until the end of this season, both clubs confirmed Tuesday.
The 28-year-old Spaniard moved from Las Palmas to Swansea last summer and has played 16 games in the Premier League.
Spanish midfielder Roque Mesa posing for the photographers before signing his contract with the Sevilla FC in Seville, Spain, on Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/JESUS SPINOLA HANDOUT
Spanish midfielder Roque Mesa posing for the photographers before signing his contract with the Sevilla FC in Seville, Spain, on Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/JESUS SPINOLA HANDOUT
Swansea City midfielder Roque Mesa has joined Sevilla on loan until the end of this season, both clubs confirmed Tuesday.
The 28-year-old Spaniard moved from Las Palmas to Swansea last summer and has played 16 games in the Premier League.