Sweden's Stina Blackstenius (R) battles Belgium goalkeeper Nicky Evrard during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarterfinal in Manchester, England, on 22 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Peter Powell

Sweden's Linda Sembrant (L) in action against Tessa Wullaert of Belgium during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarterfinal in Manchester, England, on 22 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Peter Powell

Sweden's Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (L) in action against Davina Philtjens of Belgium during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarterfinal in Manchester, England, on 22 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Peter Powell

Belgium react after losing to Sweden in the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarterfinal match in Manchester, England, on 22 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Peter Powell

Sweden celebrate after defeating Belgium in the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarterfinal in Manchester, England, on 22 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Peter Powell

Extra time loomed Friday as Belgium and Sweden entered the 92nd minute of their Women's Euro 2022 quarterfinal deadlocked 0-0, but Linda Sembrant produced a winner to put the 2021 Olympic silver medalists in next week's semifinal against tournament hosts England.

The Scandinavians outshot the Belgians 33-3 and should have won comfortably, but Red Flames goalkeeper Nicky Evrard made some fine stops, while the Swedes squandered chances and had a goal disallowed by VAR.