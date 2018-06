Sweden's player Andreas Granqvist attends a press conference following a training session of the team at the Ekaterimburg Arena, in Russia, June 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Jose Mendez

Sweden captain Andreas Granqvist on Tuesday said that Mexico has technical, skillful players who are capable of launching strong counterattacks, a day before their third 2018 FIFA World Cup Group F match.

Sweden is to face Mexico on Wednesday, which leads Group F after defeating Germany 1-0 in its first match on June 17, and beat South Korea 2-1 on Saturday.